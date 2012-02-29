Print Edition 6-27-2013

Print Edition 6-27-2013
Mountain Mail announcement

July 22, 2013 | Author

We regret to report that we are not able to continue publishing the Mountain Mail. We have enjoyed the experience of serving Magdalena, Socorro County and west central New Mexico during the past two years. Thank you all for your enthusiastic participation by advertising in the paper or shopping with our advertisers, sharing news tips or stories with us and by simply reading it. We appreciate you all very much and are proud of our local communities.

Magdalena Marshal’s Blotter

July 2, 2013 | Author

The following items were taken from reports at the Magdalena Marshal’s office.

June 3

County activates mass notification program

June 17, 2013 | Author

Socorro County’s Office of Emergency Management, headed by Fred Hollis, has adopted the Code Red system for informing all residents of needed information in times of emergencies.

Magdalena Ranger District Expands Fire Restrictions

June 14, 2013 | Author

Highway 60 repaving

June 14, 2013 | Author

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will be working with Cutler Repaving on Highway 60 between Magdalena and Socorro. Cutler Repaving will be performing an overlay method in order to preserve the longevity of the roadway. Work will be conducted Monday through Friday between mile marker 117-130 with daily operations from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Village Of Magdalena Water Restrictions as of June 14, 2013

June 14, 2013 | Author

The effect of the water crisis on 2013 Old Timers to be discussed June 17

June 12, 2013 | Author

The fate of this year’s Old Timers weekend was discussed at the Old Timers Reunion Association meeting Tuesday, June 11,  at Village Hall. Old Timers Board member Valerie Key said nothing was decided and that more input is needed from Magdalena residents.

Free well water testing in Magdalena next week

June 12, 2013 | Author

The New Mexico Environmental Department, the Village of Magdalena and the New Mexico Bureau of Geology will provide for testing of private water supply wells in Magdalena Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18-19.

Correction to Village Well Announcement

June 7, 2013 | Author

The correct date of the notice should be Tuesday, June 4, 2013.

Posted in Uncategorized | Comments Closed

State Engineer clarifies position on Magdalena well

June 6, 2013 | Author

A statement from State Engineer Scott Verhines regarding the Magdalena wells:

Persistent drought has raised frustration levels and tension in New Mexico and across the western US in general. Consequently, the tendency is to point fingers and try and find someone to blame when situations like what occurred in Magdalena take place. The office of the State Engineer has seen the potential for this coming for some years (20+) and has been working with the Village in an effort to resolve the situation.

