Magdalena Ranger District Expands Fire Restrictions
The Cibola National Forest and Grasslands' Magdalena Ranger District is expanding fire restrictions. Effective 8 a.m. on Monday, June 17, the San Mateo, Datil and Magdalena Mountain units will begin Stage II fire restrictions. "The Magdalena Ranger District continues to experience
Village Of Magdalena Water Restrictions as of June 14, 2013
All outdoor use of Village water is prohibited, including but not limited to · Outdoor watering is prohibited unless using non-potable (private well) water · All vehicle washing is prohibited · Filling or refilling swimming pools is prohibited · Use of Village water from
We regret to report that we are not able to continue publishing the Mountain Mail. We have enjoyed the experience of serving Magdalena, Socorro County and west central New Mexico during the past two years. Thank you all for your enthusiastic participation by advertising in the paper or shopping with our advertisers, sharing news tips or stories with us and by simply reading it. We appreciate you all very much and are proud of our local communities.
June 3
Socorro County's Office of Emergency Management, headed by Fred Hollis, has adopted the Code Red system for informing all residents of needed information in times of emergencies.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation will be working with Cutler Repaving on Highway 60 between Magdalena and Socorro. Cutler Repaving will be performing an overlay method in order to preserve the longevity of the roadway. Work will be conducted Monday through Friday between mile marker 117-130 with daily operations from 6:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The effect of the water crisis on 2013 Old Timers to be discussed June 17
The fate of this year’s Old Timers weekend was discussed at the Old Timers Reunion Association meeting Tuesday, June 11, at Village Hall. Old Timers Board member Valerie Key said nothing was decided and that more input is needed from Magdalena residents.
Free well water testing in Magdalena next week
The New Mexico Environmental Department, the Village of Magdalena and the New Mexico Bureau of Geology will provide for testing of private water supply wells in Magdalena Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18-19.
Correction to Village Well Announcement
The correct date of the notice should be Tuesday, June 4, 2013.
State Engineer clarifies position on Magdalena well
A statement from State Engineer Scott Verhines regarding the Magdalena wells:
Persistent drought has raised frustration levels and tension in New Mexico and across the western US in general. Consequently, the tendency is to point fingers and try and find someone to blame when situations like what occurred in Magdalena take place. The office of the State Engineer has seen the potential for this coming for some years (20+) and has been working with the Village in an effort to resolve the situation.